nerlens-noel,-alec-burks-agree-to-three-year-deals-to-return-to-knicks

The Knicks have agreed to deals with Nerlens Noel and Alec Burks, SNY’s Ian Begley confirmed Monday afternoon.

Noel returns to New York on a three-year, $32 million deal to compete for that starting center position and to continue being a rim protector for Tom Thibodeau‘s defense.

Burks’ deal will be for three-years, $30 million, which keeps the scorer on the Knicks bench and in to be used in fourth quarters like he was this past season.

Both played a big part in the first successful season in New York in years.

Noel stepped up when starting center Mitchell Robinson went down with two injuries last season, with his biggest contributions coming on the defensive end, where he blocked 2.2 shots per game and averaged 1.1 steals and 6.4 rebounds as well.

Burks showed off flashes of his shooting ability numerous times last season, including a 41.5 percent clip from beyond the three-point line. He averaged 12.7 points and 4.2 boards a night for the Knicks in the 49 games he suited up for.

