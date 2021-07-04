neo’s-fans-gift-him-a-mercedes-benz-and-2million-naira-for-his-birthday-(video)

Big Brother . star, Neo Akpofure, got the best birthday he could possibly have wished for.

First, his girlfriend and co-reality star, Vee, serenaded him with love and gifts, and today, his fans surprised him with the a brand new Mercedes Benz as well as whopping sum of Two Million Naira.

Twitter user, @ormainy shared the photo of the cheque and wrote ;

I’m so happy! Neo’s 5 fans gave him a Mercedes Benz with N2M! Plus other many gifts! Neo was already so happy with all the gifts he got earlier in the week and sending appreciation messages etc, this is major surprise for him. Such a grateful guy. Kudos to TNT! FirecrackerFirecracker

See the video below ;