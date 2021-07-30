NEO: The World Ends With You – Where to Look For ‘A Haven Covered in Green’ – GameRant

NEO: The World Ends With You is an action RPG, but players will need a knack for problem-solving as well as skill. On Day 4 of the Reapers’ Game, Rindo and his party are tasked with solving several riddles. These clever challenges take place all over a fictionalized Shibuya in NEO: The World Ends With You. Some of them are more intricately worded than others. This guide will focus on helping players find where to look for “a haven covered in green” in NEO: The World Ends With You.

This sequel has brought about several changes from The World Ends With You. The hunt for Ryoji’s direct line number exemplifies one of those changes perfectly. To get started, players have to find the riddles via QR code stickers scattered around a three-dimensional rendition of Shibuya. This is a radical difference from the 2D style of the first game. Fans of the series have to master a new form of exploration to find success in these puzzle-based quests.

Where To Look For ‘A Haven Covered In Green’ In NEO: The World Ends With You

The haven covered in green can be found in the Tower Records Shibuya area. Players who have completed the objective to look for a yellow building’s entrance will already be in the right zone. The Modi building on the west side of the map is the destination, and it is easy to find by the nearby shopping icons on the map. Observant gamers will realize that the entrance is covered in foliage, just as the clue described. The exact spot that should be examined is a circular bench around the central pillar within the building.

As with most other Day 4 riddles, players will have to answer an additional question to earn the clue for Ryoji’s direct line. This time around, the player has to find the solution for a pattern. “If A = 1, C=3, and D = 4, then, G = answer.” It’s not as simple as it was to research a menu during the challenge to look for a dog’s backside. Even so, a little critical thinking will lead gamers to the answer that G=7.

The early exploration quests give players the chance to enjoy some of the best things about NEO: The World Ends With You. Particularly, the stylish city design and unique soundtrack will certainly draw in many players. While the graphical style and constant riddle tasks might turn some gamers away, those who become immersed in the game’s unique ambiance will have an enjoyable experience for many hours of playtime.

NEO: The World Ends With You is available now for PS4 and Switch. A PC version is currently in development.

MORE: 10 Things We Wish We Knew Before Starting Neo: The World Ends With You

Minnesota Vikings Player Justin Jefferson is Not Happy About His Madden NFL 22 Rating

About The Author