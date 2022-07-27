nema-receives-another-batch-of-175-stranded-nigerians-from-libya

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has received another batch of 175 stranded Nigerians from Libya.

The Nigerians were received at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

The Director-General of NEMA, Alhaji Mustapha Ahmed, who was represented by the Acting Coordinator of the Lagos Territorial Office of the Agency, Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

Farinloye said that the stranded Nigerians were received at the Cargo Wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport at about 23:58 p.m, with Boeing 737-800 Al Buraq Air, with registration number 5A-DMG.

He said that the returnees were brought back to the country by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) through a voluntary repatriation programme.

He said that the programme was meant for the distressed Nigerians who had left the country to seek greener pastures in various European countries but could not afford to return when their journey became frustrated.

Farinloye said that the returnees are 77 male adults, 64 female adults, 11 male and 12 female children, five female infants and six male infants.

He said that among those brought into the country, two females and 2 male had medical issues.

Farinloye enjoined the returnees to turn a new leaf in looking for ample opportunities in the country that were enough for everyone to achieve their desired goals.

He, however, appealed to the returnees to avoid vices that they must have been exposed to from the country of departure in their homeland.