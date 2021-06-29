nema-dg-ahmed-reinstates-directors-after-efcc-clearance

The new Director-General, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Mustapha Habib Ahmed has recalled the three Directors cleared by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

They are Director of Finance and Account, Hakeem Akinbola; Director of Disaster Risk Reduction, Alhassan Nuhu and the Director, Human Resource Management Mohammed Kanar.

In 2018, Ahmed’s predecessor, Mustapha Maihaja submitted the names of the trio to the EFCC for investigation and removed them from office.

The suspension, initially for a period of 3 months pending the EFCC investigation, was continuously extended by Maihaja.

Maihaja later faced a probe by the National Assembly for incompetence, corruption and high handedness.

After a House of Representatives committee accused the former DG of misusing billions of Naira meant for the purchase of relief materials, President Muhammadu Buhari sacked him.

The President replaced Maihaja with Muhammadu Muhammed, a retired Air Vice-Marshal in April 2020.

In May 2021, Mohammed was appointed as the Chairman, National Senior Citizens Centre, while Mustapha Habib Ahmed was named the new NEMA chief.

It was gathered that Ahmed got the approval from the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development before reinstating the directors.