Neha Dhupia’s Mother Pampers The Mommy-To-Be With This Breakfast Smoothie – NDTV Food

It seems Neha Dhupia is on cloud nine right now. She recently took to Instagram to announce her second pregnancy with husband and actor Angad Bedi. Since then, friends, family and followers are showering their love and best wishes on the would-be mother. Besides, Neha is also giving us glimpses of her pregnancy journey through her Instagram Stories. And her recent Insta-story is a proof of that. She posted an image of her breakfast. and it included all things healthy.

The 40-year-old diva, who is currently shooting for one of her upcoming projects, had an early morning shoot today. And while rushing to her sets, she was seen enjoying a healthy smoothie on-the-go. According to her Insta-story, the smoothie included blueberries, bananas, honey and yogurt. Sound super delicious and healthy, right? And guess who the chef is! It’s none other than Neha Dhupia’s mother Manpinder.

‘Mommies are the best. Blueberry + banana + honey + yogurt whipped up for breaky by my mama’, read the post that also featured the healthy breakfast smoothie.

Neha Dhupia, who tied the knots with Angad Bedi in May 2018, gave birth to her first child Mehr Dhupia Bedi in November 2018. Then we saw Angad pampering the mommy-to-be with yummy dishes. Remember, when he made aloo tikkis for Neha to satiate her midnight cravings. Take a look at the cute story, Neha posted then:

Much adorable, right? Let us know what you think in the comments below. Also, check out Neha’s adorable post announcing her pregnancy.