NEF: APC, PDP have been destroying Nigeria – The Nation Newspaper

Our Reporter

The Northern Elders’ Forum (NEF) has said the two major parties – the ruing All Progressives Congress (APC) and the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) – have been destroying Nigeria since 1999.

NEF’s spokesman Baba-Ahmed said this on Monday evening during a programme on Channels Television while reacting to the comment of PDP governors that the Presidential Villa in Abuja had become APC headquarters for coercing opposition members to join the ruling party.

Baba-Ahmed asked the PDP to provide the evidence to Nigerians that the State House was using “extra-legal and political muscle to peer away” its governors to the APC.

He said: “If governors (referring to PDP) have evidence that the State House, the Villa, is using extra-legal and political muscle to peer away governors from their parties, I wish they will share some of this information with us.

“There have been defections from both sides. Like I said earlier on, we are dealing with one and the same thing.

“We have governors from the other party who just change dresses and come back to sit and say I’m APC. The next day, a governor will also defect and say I’m APC. These are the same people.

“In the last 16 years, since 1999, it is these two parties that have destroyed this country and they are playing the same game, all over again.”

Baba-Ahmed said by 2023, APC “will have completely wrecked” the country, adding that the PDP had not shown the blueprint for resolving the challenges bedeviling the country.

The NEF spokesman also said the concern of the PDP and the APC is the 2023 presidential election, and not the development of the country.

“What did the PDP say it is going to do about bringing these different parts of the country together? Where is the economic blueprint to do with unemployment, to do with the building of the Nigerian economy? All they are interested in is 2023.

“What are they going to do with 2023? This is because between now and 2023, in one and a half years, APC would have completely wrecked this country. You are going to take over a country that is effectively destroyed by a party that has been substantially produced by the PDP,” he said.