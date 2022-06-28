‘neet-ug,-cuet,-jee-(main)-as-per-schedule’

NEW DELHI: There will be no change in schedule for any of the competitive exams, including NEET-UG,

JEE

(Main) and

Common University Entrance Test

(CUET-UG), to be held by the

National Testing Agency

, said education ministry officials, reports Manash Gohain. A section of candidates have been demanding postponement of tests on various grounds, including less time for preparation and delayed counselling and start of the academic session for NEET-UG 2021 batch.

Last week,

NTA

announced the dates for CUET-UG, which is to be conducted between July 15 & August 10. NEET-UG is slated for July 17 & JEE (Main) from July 21-30.

‘Trying to put academic calendar on track’

There will be no change in the schedule for any of the competitive exams, say officials. While over 9.5 lakh aspirants have registered for

CUET

, 18.7 lakh candidates have registered for NEET. As per senior officials of the education ministry, none of the three exams will be rescheduled. They said unlike in 2020 and 2021 when exams had to be postponed multiple times due to the Covid waves, thereby adversely affecting the academic calendars, there is no such reason this time to reschedule the tests. All agencies and institutions are now trying to bring the academic calendar back on track, they said.

Demand for postponement of CUET gained momentum since the declaration of the dates with candidates seeking more time for preparation. “Please consider our request to postpone CUET (UG) 2022. We completed our 12th boards just a few days ago. We need to cover many topics that were deleted for boards, general test and language. We need time for preparation. It’s our humble request,” said one of the students in a tweet.

Asking the candidates not to pay heed to rumours of postponements, a senior government official said: “Exams are on schedule. Last two academic sessions were already disrupted for various reasons, pandemic being the primary. We are trying to bring that on track and that can happen only when we conduct the exams on time.”

