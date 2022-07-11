Home ENTERTAINMENT Ned Nwoko breaks his silence over rumors that he obtained marriage list from Emmanuella’s parents
Ned Nwoko breaks his silence over rumors that he obtained marriage list from Emmanuella’s parents

Billionaire businessman and Politician, Prince Ned Nwoko has finally cleared the air following rumours that he had obtained a marriage list from the parents of teenage comedienne, Emmanuella.

Rumours about Ned Nwoko getting a marriage list from Emmanuella’s parents surfaced online and elicited wild reactions and some people have been itching to know it it was true or false.

However, amid the saga, curious netizens who couldn’t get over the issue decided to hear from the horse’s mouth as they stormed his comment section to ask some questions.

One of the commenters drew his attention to the rumours and in response, Ned Nwoko gave a reply that he already has beautiful Wives.

Another Instagram fan with the handle @jennifereverest24 asked the question directly to him this time as she wrote:

“The news about you and Emmanuella, is it true”

Replying, Ned Nwoko tagged it as a fake news.

See the conversation below;

