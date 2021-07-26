NECO will be credible, internationally acclaimed – Prof. Wushishi

The Registrar and Chief Executive, National Examinations Council (NECO), Prof. Ibrahim Dantani Wushishi has promised to reposition NECO to become a credible and internationally acclaimed examination body.

Prof. Wushishi made this declaration on Monday while officially taking over the affairs of the Council from the former Acting Registrar, Mr. Ebikibina John Ogborodi.

The new NECO boss also said he was prepared to work with everybody to take NECO to the desired heights and will not be biased in discharging his duties.

“My desire is to make NECO surpass international standard which other international examination bodies will look onto, that is my mission to NECO”.

According to him, “I am not here to be biased in any way, rather I am here as a Nigerian, I will work with everybody to take NECO to the desired heights,” he stated.

The Registrar explained that though, there are challenges that need to be tackled, he is optimistic that with the support of all staff, the challenges were surmountable.

Furthermore, the Registrar solicited the support of the management and staff to enable him to actualize his vision for the Council.

” I assure the entire staff that their rewards and privileges will be given to them as at when due, but the management under my leadership will not hesitate to punish any staff found wanting in the discharge of their duties,” Prof. Wushishi warned.

He then thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for deeming him fit to be appointed as NECO Registrar while pledging to work closely with the Federal Ministry of Education and NECO Governing Board.

Earlier, the former Acting Registrar, Mr. Ebikibina John Ogborodi had given Professor Wushishi on the progress report on the ongoing 2021 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) and another mandate of the council.

Prof. Wushishi, it would be recalled was on 12th July 2021 appointed as the substantive Registrar of NECO by President Muhammadu Buhari.

