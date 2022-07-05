Home NEWS NECO Denies Exams On Sallah Day
NECO Denies Exams On Sallah Day

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has denied rescheduling any of its ongoing Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) for school-based candidates slated for Saturday, July 9.

The agency stated that rather, it has given a whole examination free week, beginning from Friday, July 8 to Wednesday, July 13, 2022, to enable the Muslim faithful have enough time to celebrate the festival.

This was revealed by NECO’s Head of Information and Public Relations Division, Mr. Azeez Sani in a statement in Minna, is contrary to insinuations in some quarters that the council has scheduled examination for 9th July, 2022, which is Sallah Day (Eid-Adha).

The statement reads, “The Council wishes to state that it has not scheduled any examination for Saturday 9th July, 2022. It has given a whole examination free week, beginning from Friday, 8th July to Wednesday, 13th July, 2022 in the On-going Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) for School based candidates to enable Muslim faithful have enough time to celebrate the festival.

“Conscious of the importance of religious festivals, the Council has always made adequate provision for such in fixing examination dates”.

It would be recalled that the 2022 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) for school-based candidates commenced on 27th June, and will end on 12th August, 2022.

