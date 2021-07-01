The day is here. As of July 1, 2021, student-athletes are able to monetize their name, image and likeness. Nebraska has been one of the major leaders of NIL since March of 2020 when they announced their partnership with Opendorse, a company that helps student-athletes brand themselves through social media and will now help them find smart sponsorships for their personal brands. Several Husker student-athletes announced partnerships, paid social media posts and more. This is a Nebraska NIL Tracker to follow along with all the ways Husker student-athletes will be taking advantage of NIL.

Huskers gearing up for a major game-changer, NIL

Nebraska volleyball player Lexi Sun launches clothing line with Ren Athletics

Lexi Sun saw NIL coming her way and she planned accordingly. She announced on Wednesday night that her clothing line with Ren Athletics would launch at midnight on July 1. It is very possible that Sun not only leads Nebraska student-athletes in NIL on the first day it begins but during her entire time as a Husker. She has roughly 90,000 followers on Instagram and Twitter combined. As for her Sunny Crew, it is $58 and part of the proceeds go to a non-profit sports psychology organization.

Nebraska men’s basketball players Trey and Bryce McGowens release first podcast episode of ‘Off Court’

Similar to Sun, Trey and Bryce McGowens were thinking ahead to July 1. HuskerOnline is proud to be apart of the first-ever active Nebraska Basketball podcast which is sponsored by Tanners Bar & Grill and Tavern 180.

Husker football WR Omar Manning to be represented by Proactive Sports Agency

Omar Manning is the first Nebraska athlete to announce a partnership with a sports agency like Proactive but definitely won’t be the last. This is a good way for student-athletes to navigate the new and completed market of NIL.

TE Austin Allen posted paid ad for Runza’s app

Runza is offering deals to the first 100 Nebraska student-athletes that promote their Runza rewards app. Austin Allen was one of the first to opt-in and earn some money.

DL Casey Rogers promotes Citizen K-9 Training

Casey Rogers was prepared and posted an ad about Citizen K-9 Training along with how that company helped train his dog.

NU Athletes ready for NIL opportunities

Several big-name Nebraska athletes have yet to announce a deal but did post about the beginning of NIL and that they’re open to opportunities. Some of these players include football’s Adrian Martinez, volleyball’s Nicklin Hames, women’s basketballs Sammi Haiby and others.

Athletes promoting Yoke Gaming

Dozens of Nebraska football players and other athletes have been posting on Instagram about Yoke Gaming app. Hundreds of other student-athletes are also posting about Yoke Gaming. This list includes players like Cam Taylor-Britt (post below), Deontai Williams, Myles Farmer, Lane McCallum, Quinton Newsome, Caleb Tannor and more.

GoPuff snacks get lots of promotion

Athletes from multiple sports at Nebraska have been posting about GoPuff, a grocery delivery app. Here are some of the players joining in: Baseball pitcher Cade Povich, women’s basketball player Annika Stewart and Tatiana Popa, football’s Weston Reiman, Maddox Burton, Derek Branch, softball’s Olivia Ferrell, track/cross country’s Jerry Jorgenson and many more Huskers and athletes across the country.

Pitcher Cade Povich asks Skittles to sponsor him

Cade Povich tweeted at Skittles for them to sponsor him. Something that in the past would come off as a joke but now under NIL it’s possible.

