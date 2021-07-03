nearly-30-new-alleged-abuse-victims-sue-the-ohio-state-university

(CNN) Nearly 30 newly identified alleged abuse victims of former Ohio State University Dr. Richard Strauss filed a lawsuit against the university Monday, claiming the educational institution was aware of, facilitated and covered up Strauss’ alleged sexual abuse for decades.

The lawsuit identifies six of the alleged 29 abuse male victims by name and refers to the remaining 23 victims as John Does.

Filed in US District Court for the Southern District of Ohio, the lawsuit claims that the men were “sexually assaulted, abused, molested and/or harassed” by Strauss while he was employed by the university from 1978 to 1998.

The plaintiffs in the lawsuit demand accountability, change, and appropriate compensation from the university, according to a news release.

One of the identified alleged abuse victims, Timothy Moxley, claims he was abused by Strauss multiple times as a minor while attending a wrestling camp held on the school’s campus before being abused again at the hands of Strauss as a student athlete at the university, according to the lawsuit.