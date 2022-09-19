Ndombele to Napoli talks ‘positive’

According to a recent report from Sky Sports, Tottenham Hotspur and Napoli are in advanced talks over Tanguy Ndombele’s future.

There is currently no final agreement that has been put in place, but things are looking positive with Ndombele hoping to secure a loan move to the Italian club.

Antonio Conte has made it known that he wants to change things up in North London and if reports like this are to be believed, he truly does want to put his own stamp on things.

Personal terms are close to being agreed but Ndombele hasn’t made a final decision, largely because there are other interested clubs in the conversation.

The 25-year-old has had a solid enough three years with Spurs but following his loan to Lyon, you’d have to think he’s decided that his best days lie away from English football and with another top club somewhere across the rest of Europe.