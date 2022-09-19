Home SPORTS Ndombele joins Napoli on loan from Tottenham
Ndombele joins Napoli on loan from Tottenham

by News
Napoli have completed the signing of midfielder Tanguy Ndombele on loan from Tottenham for the duration of the 2src22-23 season, with an option to make the move permanent.

The France midfielder joined Spurs in 2src19 from French outfit Lyon, where he spent the second half of last season on loan.

Spurs splashed a reported £65million on Ndombele three years ago and could be set for a considerable loss on their investment, with reports stating the fee Napoli will pay if they elect to make the move permanent is £25m.

Ndombele’s exit makes the midfielder the fourth senior player to leave Spurs in the current transfer window, following the exits of Steven Bergwijn, Giovani Lo Celso and Joe Rodon.

Napoli, who started their Serie A campaign with a 5-2 win over Hellas Verona, have rejuvenated their squad with a number of additions – with Ndombele becoming the eighth signing of the window.

The Neapolitan side have also drafted in Kim Min-jae, Andre Zambo Anguissa, Mathias Olivera, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Leo Ostigard, Giovanni Simeone and Salvatore Sirigu.

Welcome, Tanguy!

#ForzaNapoliSempre pic.twitter.com/a2JBr98aJm

— Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) August 19, 2src22

