ndlea-nabs-woman-with-100-wraps-of-cocaine-in-her-private-part-in-abuja

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, has apprehended a Nigerian woman identified as Mrs. Anita Ugochinyere Ogbonna, based in Brazil, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, NAIA, Abuja, with 100 pellets of cocaine concealed in her private part and handbag.

This was revealed in a press statement issued by the Director Media & Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, in Abuja on Sunday.

He said the mother of three was apprehended on Friday night upon her arrival in Abuja via Qatar Air from Sao Paulo, Brazil via Doha.

According to him, “Following a thorough search, 12 wraps of cocaine were extracted from her private part, while another 88 pellets stuffed in socks were discovered hidden in her handbag.

“During interrogation, Mrs. Ogbonna claimed she lost her husband three years ago, She confessed she decided to traffic the illicit drug to raise money for the burial of her father scheduled for 22nd July in Imo state.

“She said one Emeka, alias KC also based in Brazil gave her the drug to deliver in Nigeria for a fee of $3,000. She said she pushed the wraps of cocaine into her private part after her attempts to swallow the pellets failed”.

The suspect, who owns a shop in Brazil where she sells African foodstuffs, also claimed she had to leave her three young children with a Kenyan lady who is her neighbor in Brazil before embarking on the quick-money-trip.