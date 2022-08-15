NDDC interim administration’s WhatsApp, phone numbers hacked – Management

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has declared that the phone numbers of its Interim Administrator and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr. Efiong Okon Akwa, have been hacked.

The management of NDDC also said that the WhatsApp account of Akwa has also been hacked.

The commission raised this alarm on Sunday.

The new media department of NDDC announced this via a statement made available to bioreports.

The commission in the statement explained that efforts are currently ongoing to retrieve the numbers.

It said that the hackers were desperate to discredit the reputation of Akwa.

The commission, while speaking further, explained that the general public is advised to disregard any message on WhatsApp, Facebook, Facebook Messenger and/or any other messaging apps currently in circulation.

“This is to bring to the attention of stakeholders, the security agencies, and the general public that the WhatsApp numbers of the Interim Administrator/CEO of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr. Efiong Okon Akwa, have been hacked.

“The hackers, who are obviously desperate to discredit the reputation of Dr. Akwa, particularly in his duties at the Commission, are circulating messages purporting same to originate from him.

“Consequently, all stakeholders and the general public are advised to disregard any message on WhatsApp, Facebook, Facebook Messenger and/or any other messaging apps currently in circulation, or that may still be sent out with those mobile numbers until full recovery and full restoration are achieved”.