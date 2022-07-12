Home WORLD NEWS NCW seeks action against cops manhandling protesting tribal women farmers in Telangana
NCW seeks action against cops manhandling protesting tribal women farmers in Telangana

NEW DELHI: The

National Commission for Women

has taken cognizance of an incident from Mancherial district of

Telangana

where protesting tribal women farmers were seen being mishandled by the

police

. The

Commission

has written to Chief Secretary and

DGP

, Telangana seeking stringent action against those involved in brutally dragging the women.

The

NCW

said in a statement that it has come across a video on Twitter of tribal women farmers being mishandled by the police in Mancherial district of Telangana. It can be seen that a woman farmer is being brutally dragged and pulled by female police officers.

Taking a serious note of the incident, NCW chairperson

Rekha Sharma

has written to chief secretary, Telangana to take action in the matter keeping in view the safety of tribal women, especially farmers.

The Commission has observed that as per the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, wrongfully dispossessing members of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes from their land or interfering with the enjoyment of their rights amount to offence of atrocities and are subject to punishment under the aforesaid Act.

The Commission has also written to Director General of Police, Telangana to tender a detailed explanation as to why the tribal women protestors were treated in such an abhorrent and insensitive manner by the police officers.

“Stringent action has been sought by the Commission against the police officers who were seen brutally dragging the women protestors,” the NCW stated.

