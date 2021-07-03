Ghana battles Delta variant

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control registered 40 new COVID-19 cases as of July 2, 2021, with no related death in the daily infection chart.

The NCDC disclosed this on its website on Saturday morning.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the new infections indicate a decline from the 74 cases recorded a day earlier.

The public health agency noted that the new coronavirus cases were in three states, which brought the country’s total infections to 167,732.

The NCDC added that there was no new death from the disease on Friday, meaning that the total fatality toll remains 2,121.

It stated that Lagos State led in Friday’s infection tally with 36 new cases, followed by Rivers with two cases.

It added that Gombe and Kano states recorded one case each.

The centre noted that 164,369 people recovered from the virus after successful treatment at isolation centres, while 2.3 million samples were tested from the country’s rough population of 200 million.

According to it, the country still has more than a thousand active cases being managed in line with its guidelines across isolation centres.

It added that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre, activated at Level 2, had continued to coordinate national response activities.

NAN observes that the country appears to have weathered the storm in the management of the pandemic, reporting less than 100 cases per day averagely in almost two months.

However, health experts believe it’s not safe for citizens to let their guard down on safety protocols.

Meanwhile, Ghana confirmed a community infection of the Delta variant of the Coronavirus on Friday, the Ministry of Information said.

“The Ghana Health Service informed the COVID-19 Task Force on Friday that the Delta Variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus had been recorded within a community in the latest round of genomic sequencing,” said the ministry in a statement.

Without specifying the location and the number of these infections, the ministry said, “the relevant agencies are taking the necessary steps to contain the spread, and the positive persons are in good health.”

On June 22, Ghana first confirmed six cases of COVID-19 Delta variants among passengers arriving in the country.

The West African country confirmed 85 new infections Friday, bringing the national count to 95,914 with 796 deaths.

(Xinhua/NAN)