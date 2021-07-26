NCDC: 69 die of COVID-19 in 11 weeks – The Nation Newspaper

By Moses Emorinken and Vincent Ikuomola, Abuja

Few infections this month was more than those recorded in May and June combined, according to the epidemiological data from the weekly COVID-19 situation report by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

As of May 31 and June 30, the number of new cases was 1,408 and 1,100 cases, totalling 2,508.

The total number of new COVID-19 cases reported as of July 24 is 3,277.

Also, the total number of COVID-19 deaths from May 1 to July 24 is 69.

As of the time of this report, 170,895 COVID-19 cases have been reported, with 164,788 discharged 2,132 deaths.

Over the weekend, the Chinese Government donated 470,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to Nigeria.

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, while receiving the vaccines, said Nigeria stopped vaccination on July 8 due to lack of vaccines, adding that with the donation, vaccination would resume in earnest.

Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Cui Jianchun, who presented the vaccine, did not state the exact COVID-19 vaccine brand received.

The Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, said that efforts are on to ensure that COVID-19 vaccines are manufactured in Africa.

She spoke at an event to mark National Diaspora Day.

According to her, to halt the global vaccine inequality, there is a need to begin manufacturing in Nigeria and other African countries.

Okonjo-Iweala said: “The vaccine volume is increasing. In June, they had 1.1 billion doses more vaccines produced in the world, 45 per cent more than the amount in May. That’s the good news.

“The bad news is that most of those doses ended up in the developed countries and the vaccine inequity continues.

“That is why we are trying to work with them (vaccines producers) to change the story.

“The WTO has the job of monitoring export restrictions and trade facilitation measures, and what I’m trying to do is to leverage that, to work with companies; to persuade them that ‘if we work with you to monitor supply chains, remove export restrictions, will you invest in our country?’

“Last Thursday, we had a conference with manufacturers of vaccines, and the idea is to support them to invest in Africa, including in Nigeria.

“The President has set up a task force headed by the Minister of Health to look at the issue of how we manufacture our vaccines.”