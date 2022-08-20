Home NEWS NBC debt: We’re making efforts to pay – Kwara Broadcast Corporation begs
NBC debt: We’re making efforts to pay – Kwara Broadcast Corporation begs

by News
The Kwara State Broadcasting Corporation says it is currently making efforts to offset the debts of the organisation to the Nigeria Broadcasting Commission, NBC.

bioreports recalls that NBC on Friday directed the shutting down of over 52 broadcast stations across the country over failure to renew their licences.

Some of the affected stations belonging to the Kwara State government include the Midland FM, AM and Kwara Television.

Reacting to the development, the General Manager, Radio Kwara, Kayode Aremu in a statement on Friday acknowledged the debt, promising that the state government is working towards offsetting it.

The statement reads in part, “We acknowledge that the debt has accumulated from 2006, and consistent efforts are already being made to settle it.

“Apart from the N10m of the longstanding debt already settled by the current administration as of November 30, 2021, His Excellency Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has assured the stations of immediate resolution of the debt, which stands at N20.5m.”

