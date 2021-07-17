NBC bars broadcast stations from reporting ‘details’ of terror attacks, naming victims – The Nation Newspaper

By Samuel Oamen

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has ordered television and radio stations not to divulge “details” of activities of bandits, terrorists and kidnappers in their reports.

It specifically directed radio and television stations not to “glamourise the nefarious activities of insurgents” during their daily Newspaper Reviews.

Broadcast stations review Newspaper headlines daily before their breakfast shows.

But the NBC, in a letter dated July 7, 2021 to television and radio stations, told broadcasters to adopt “caution” while reporting security issues.

The letter titled: ‘Newspaper Reviews And Current Affairs Programmes: A need for caution’, signed by the Director, Broadcast Monitoring, Francisca Aiyetan, on behalf of the new Director-General of the Commission, Balarabe Ilelah.

The letter partly reads: “Headlines of most Newspapers on a daily basis are replete with security topics. While bringing information on security to the doorsteps of Nigerians is a necessity, there is a need for caution as too many details may have an adverse implication on the efforts of our security officials who are duty-bound to deal with the insurgency.

“The Commission, therefore, enjoins broadcasters to collaborate with the government in dealing with the security challenges by;

“Not glamourising the nefarious activities of insurgents, terrorists, kidnappers, bandits etc

“Advising guests and/or analysts on programmes not to polarise the citizenry with divisive rhetoric, in driving home their point.

“Not giving details of either the security issues or victims of these security challenges so as not to jeopardise the efforts of the Nigerian soldiers and other security agents.”

The Commission also reminded the broadcast stations to be guided by provisions of Sections 5.4.1(f) and 5.4.3 of the NBC Code which states thus:

“The broadcaster shall not transmit divisive materials that may threaten or compromise the divisibility and indissolubility of Nigeria as a sovereign state.

“In reporting conflict situations, the broadcaster shall perform the role of a peace agent by adhering to the principle of responsibility, accuracy and neutrality.”