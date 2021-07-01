NBA world reacts to LeBron James, Damian Lillard linking up at L.A. Sparks game

As the 2020-21 NBA season approaches the NBA Finals, the last series of the entire season, the WNBA season still has plenty of action left.

NBA players have been attending WNBA games in their free time, too. Recently, Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis attended an L.A. Sparks game.

Davis was interviewed at halftime about various topics ranging from his groin injury, offseason preparation and more.

Then LeBron James was seen courtside at the Sparks game Wednesday, but it was the appearance of another basketball star that had the NBA world intrigued.

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, who has been rumored to want a trade out of Portland, also came to observe the Sparks game, and his interaction with James on the sidelines had many buzzing.

Here are the best reactions to the encounter between James and Lillard:

