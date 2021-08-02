nba-rumors:-steph-curry,-warriors-soon-will-agree-to-$215m-contract-extension

Report: Steph ‘soon’ will agree to four-year Warriors extension originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

This piece of news certainly will delight Warriors fans around the globe.

“Golden State’s Stephen Curry, I’m told, will soon be agreeing to a four-year, $215 million extension with the Warriors,” Marc Stein wrote Monday morning.

The expectation for months has been that the two-time NBA MVP this summer would sign a new deal with the franchise that selected him No. 7 overall in the 2009 draft.

The extension would begin in 2022-23 and keep Curry with the Warriors through the 2025-26 season — when he turns 38 years old.

The three-time NBA champion just completed arguably the best season of his career, finishing third in the MVP voting after scoring a league-high 32.0 points per game.

Curry averaged 37.1 points, 5.2 assists and 5.5 rebounds over his final 21 games, while shooting 49.2 percent overall and 44.3 percent from deep (on 15.1 attempts).

The only unanimous MVP in NBA history without question is on the short list of most beloved athletes in Bay Area history, and already is No. 1 in the eyes of many.

