nba-rumors:-myles-turner-trade-discussed-by-warriors,-pacers

Report: Warriors, Pacers have discussed Turner trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors have been linked to a number of trade possibilities with their two lottery picks, and the organization has spoken with the Indiana Pacers about a deal, with Myles Turner’s name being in those conversations, The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor reported Friday morning.

“They are having trade conversations, I have not seen reported that, I believe I had it in my story that they’ve had some conversations with the Pacers, the Pacers have been one of the more active teams, the name that I’ve heard involved in those conversations is Myles Turner,” O’Connor said on “NBA Mismatch.”

O’Connor did say the Pacers are shopping Turner with a number of teams, but the Warriors have been linked to the big man before, and he could make a great fit in coach Steve Kerr’s rotation.

Turner averaged 12.6 points and 6.5 rebounds over 47 games last season, but led the NBA with an outstanding 3.4 blocks per game average. Turner also shot 33.5 percent from 3-point range on a career-high 4.4 attempts per game.

The 25-year-old is set to make $17.5 million over each of the next two seasons, with incentives that could bring the total cap hit to $18 million a year. Turner has been productive for Indiana, but with All-Star Domantas Sabonis also in the Pacers’ frontcourt, Turner’s name has been floated in numerous trade conversations over the past few years.

Any trade from the Warriors’ perspective would need to include Andrew Wiggins for salary purposes, which could force the Warriors to add a sweetener to a potential deal. Bringing in Turner also would make James Wiseman somewhat redundant, and he likely would be included in a trade for the center if it came to fruition.

The Warriors’ stars reportedly have implored the front office to consider trading the two lottery picks for a proven star to help the team return to championship contention next season, and Turner in the frontcourt could play a major role in that.

We are now six days from the start of the 2021 NBA Draft, and the trade rumors only are going to grow louder until a move is made … or not made.

