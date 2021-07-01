nba-rumors:-lakers,-clippers-could-pursue-kemba-walker

NBA insider expects these two teams to pursue Kemba Walker originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Kemba Walker was traded from the Boston to Oklahoma City last month, but the All-Star point guard may never take the court in a Thunder jersey.

With OKC in the midst of a rebuilding stage, there’s a chance Walker will be flipped to his third team of the offseason. The 31-year-old could be a solid fit for a contender in need of backcourt help.

For ESPN’s Zach Lowe, two teams immediately come to mind as potential Kemba suitors. While discussing the Los Angeles Clippers’ backcourt situation on The Lowe Post podcast, Lowe mentioned them and the Lakers as possible destinations for Walker.

“I think both the L.A. teams are going to be sniffing around Kemba Walker,” Lowe said. “I think that’s the market. Now, I don’t know if you can get up to the money, I don’t know if they have whatever Oklahoma City wants, but that’s the level that I think they can target.”

The conversation was sparked a day after the Clippers were ousted from the NBA Playoffs by the Phoenix Suns. Phoenix also eliminated the Lakers in Round 1.

Walker signed a four-year, $140 million contract with the Celtics before the 2019-20 campaign. His two-year tenure in Boston was marred by a nagging knee injury that caused him to miss time during both seasons.

In 43 games this season, Walker averaged 19.3 points and 4.9 assists while shooting 42 percent from the field.

The Celtics acquired Al Horford, Moses Brown, and a 2023 second-round pick in the deal that sent Walker, the 16th pick in this year’s NBA Draft and a 2025 second-round selection to Oklahoma City.