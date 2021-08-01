nba-rumors:-evan-fournier,-celtics-far-apart-in-contract-talks

Report: Fournier, Celtics far apart in contract talks originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It’s looking increasingly unlikely Evan Fournier will don a Boston Celtics uniform next season.

According to Mark Muphy of the Boston Herald, the two sides currently are far apart in contract negotiations. Fournier is looking for a four-year, $80 million deal in free agency. The Celtics, who acquired Fournier before the 2021 NBA trade deadline, aren’t budging.

Murphy writes:

According to a league source, negotiations between the Celtics and Evan Fournier are close to stalling, with the team unwilling to meet the valuable wing player’s asking price of $80 million over four years.

Though it’s unclear what the Celtics are offering, “it’s not looking good,” said the source.

The Celtics have made a handful of moves in the last 24 hours, acquiring guard Kris Dunn from the Atlanta Hawks and wing Josh Richardson from the Dallas Mavericks while sending away big men Tristan Thompson and Moses Brown. Fournier represents the next domino to fall, and the Richardson trade may have signaled which direction the Celtics are heading. The 27-year-old wing is a solid backup plan in case Fournier doesn’t return.

If Fournier does sign elsewhere, Murphy reports that the New York Knicks are a potential landing spot for the 28-year-old.