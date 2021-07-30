nba-rumors:-celtics-trade-tristan-thompson-for-kris-dunn

Report: Celtics trade Thompson for a point guard originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics are making moves after a quiet NBA Draft night.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports the C’s are trading center Tristan Thompson in a three-team deal with the Atlanta Hawks and Sacramento Kings. Boston is receiving point guard Kris Dunn, big man Bruno Fernando and a 2023 second-round pick from Atlanta while sending Thompson to Sacramento. The Hawks get guard Delon Wright from the Kings.

According to MassLive.com’s Brian Robb, the Celtics fit Dunn into Enes Kanter’s $5 million trade exception, allowing them to create a new $9.2 million exception in dealing Thompson.

Our Chris Forsberg shared his instant reaction:

Dunn played in only four games in 2020-21 due to injuries. The previous season with the Chicago Bulls, the 27-year-old averaged 7.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 51 games.

Dunn, the fifth overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, adds much-needed point guard depth to Boston’s roster. The Providence product joins Marcus Smart and Payton Pritchard at the top of the Celtics’ PG depth chart.

Thompson averaged 7.6 points and 8.1 rebounds through 54 games during his lone season with the C’s. His departure leaves Robert Williams, Al Horford, Moses Brown, Luke Kornet, Tacko Fall and now Fernando as Boston’s current group of big men.

Fernando, 22, averaged 6.8 minutes per game with the Hawks last season. In 33 games, the former Marylan Terrapin averaged 1.5 points and 2.4 boards.