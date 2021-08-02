-
ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports
Packers place Simon Stepaniak on reserve/retired
Offensive guard Simon Stepaniak missed the past two practices of training camp for personal reasons. On Saturday, the Packers announced they placed Stepaniak on the reserve/retired list. Stepaniak was running as the No. 2 right guard. The Packers drafted Stepaniak in the sixth round in 2020, but he never played a down in the NFL. [more]
ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports
N’Keal Harry: I’m a Patriot right now and I’m very OK with being a Patriot
Patriots wide receiver N’Keal Harry has asked to be traded, but until that happens, he says he’s doing his job in New England. “I’m a Patriot right now,” Harry said, via the Boston Herald. “I’m very OK with being a Patriot.” Harry said that once he set foot on the practice field for training camp, [more]
Reuters
Antetokounmpo brothers bring NBA trophy home to Greece
Giannis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo, the Greek brothers who helped the Milawaukee Bucks to their first NBA championship in 50 years last month, promised to take their trophy back to Sepolia, the run-down Athens neighbourhood where they grew up. Born in Greece to Nigerian immigrant parents, the Antetokounmpo brothers had to sell trinkets on the street to get by. “I am very, very happy that one of the biggest trophies in the world is in Greece right now,” Giannis told a news conference during a visit to Athens with his brother alongside him.
Reuters
Motor racing-Vettel and three others reprimanded for not removing LGBTQ+ rights t-shirts before anthem
Four-times Formula One champion Sebastian Vettel was reprimanded for not removing a t-shirt promoting LGBTQ+ rights ahead of the national anthem at the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday. Three other drivers — Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas, Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz and Vettel’s Aston Martin team mate Lance Stroll — were also reprimanded for failing to remove their ‘We Race As One’ t-shirts in time for the national anthem. Vettel and the other drivers said they had forgotten to take their t-shirts off because of the onset of rain.