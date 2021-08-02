Reuters

Antetokounmpo brothers bring NBA trophy home to Greece

Giannis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo, the Greek brothers who helped the Milawaukee Bucks to their first NBA championship in 50 years last month, promised to take their trophy back to Sepolia, the run-down Athens neighbourhood where they grew up. Born in Greece to Nigerian immigrant parents, the Antetokounmpo brothers had to sell trinkets on the street to get by. “I am very, very happy that one of the biggest trophies in the world is in Greece right now,” Giannis told a news conference during a visit to Athens with his brother alongside him.