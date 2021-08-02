nba-rumors:-alen-smailagic-to-be-waived-by-warriors-before-guarantee

Report: Warriors to waive Smiley before contract guarantees originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

One of the Warriors’ most polarizing players might be seeing an end to his time in the Bay Area, as the organization will be waiving Alen Smailagic before his contract guarantees on Aug. 6, The Athletic’s Anthony Slater reported Sunday citing league sources.

A second-round draft pick by the Warriors back in 2019, Smailagic long has been a project for the organization. After being acquired from the South Bay Lakers in the 2018 G League Draft, Smailagic became the youngest player ever to make an appearance in the NBA’s developmental league.

Smailagic was drafted a year later at No. 39 overall, following 47 games with the Santa Cruz Warriors during the 2018-19 season.

The Warriors never saw the development necessary to justify making him part of the frontcourt rotation, as he played just 29 NBA games over the last two seasons.

Waiving Smailagic allows the Warriors an additional roster spot to bring in a veteran piece for what is expected to be a playoff push for the team in 2021-22.

