nba-pick-n-roll:-bucks-vs.-suns

To help you out, here are the eight questions for today’s NBA Finals game, along with my breakdown and picks:

#1 Bucks Points vs. Suns

0-104, 105-110, 111-114, 115-121, 122-125, 126-130, 131+

The Bucks’ implied Game 5 Total on PointsBet is set at 107.5 These Totals have been spot on in this series. If I were to wager on this Total, I would side with the Under.

My Pick: 0-104

#2 Bucks Assists vs. Suns

0-20, 21-22, 23-24, 25-26, 27-29, 30-33, 34+

In Game 1 of this series the Bucks recorded 21 Assists and scored 105 points. I like a similar game flow tonight.

My Pick: 21-22

#3 Bucks Rebounds vs. Suns

0-40, 41-43, 44-45, 46-47, 48-50, 51-52, 53-56, 57+

Using the same strategy I used for Assists. If you look at Game 1 numbers the Bucks grabbed 41 rebounds.

My Pick: 41-43

#4 Suns Points vs. Bucks

0-103, 104-107, 108-110, 111-115, 116-119, 120-124, 125-128, 129+

PointsBet has the Suns with an implied Game 5 total of 111.5. I think that is a very sharp number and would side with the Over.

My Pick: 111-115

#5 Suns Assists vs. Bucks

0-21, 22-24, 25-26, 27-28, 29-30, 31+

The Suns played their best game of this series in Game 2 when they recorded 26 assists. Tonight at home I think they will have another strong performance.

My Pick: 25-26

#6 Suns Rebounds vs. Bucks

0-36, 37-39, 40-41, 42-43, 44-45, 46-48, 49+

The Bucks have out-rebounded the Suns in all four games of the series thus far. No reason why that should change tonight.

My Pick: 37-39

#7 Total 3-Pointers Bucks vs Suns

0-18, 19-22, 23-24, 25-26, 27-29, 30-32, 33-37, 38+

Three-point shooting has been hard to predict in this series. I think tonight’s game will have less scoring.

My Pick: 19-22

#8 Bucks vs Suns Winner and Margin of Victory

I’m going to back the home favorite to win Game 5

My Pick: Suns by 7