The Associated Press
Bucks hope Antetokounmpo can return for long-awaited Finals
ATLANTA (AP) The Milwaukee Bucks proved they were good enough to wrap up the Eastern Conference finals without their best player. Now the Bucks face a quick turnaround before Game 1 of the NBA Finals at the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night. It’s not known if that leaves Giannis Antetokounmpo sufficient time to recover from his hyperextended left knee that prevented him from playing in the final two games of the series against the Atlanta Hawks.
The Telegraph
‘I hate golf’: Bryson DeChambeau fumes after wretched week ends in missed cut
Bryson DeChambeau has exited his latest failed title defence declaring: “I hate golf.” No doubt, anyone who has ever picked up a club knows exactly how the American feels, but it is still not what an admirer wants to hear less than two weeks before The Open Championship. It was a wretched week for the 27-year-old in Detroit, a veritable car crash in Motor City. Before the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Tim Tucker, his long-time caddie, told him “I’m quitting”, and then his nemesis B
Associated Press
TNT’s Marv Albert isn’t wavering on decision to retire
Marv Albert has seen his share of athletes and broadcasters announce their retirement and then come back a couple years later. The Hall of Fame announcer would call his final game on Saturday if the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Atlanta Hawks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals, which would propel the Bucks to their first NBA Finals since 1974. If the Hawks win, Albert’s final game would be Monday’s Game 7 in Milwaukee.