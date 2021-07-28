NBA Mock Draft 2021: Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green still top two; Warriors grab trade chip in Jonathan Kuminga – CBS Sports

The end is finally near. But in a philosophical way, the end is really the beginning. All the posturing and rumormongering will come to a conclusion on Thursday, when the 2021 NBA Draft will finally take place. However, the careers of the 60 draftees will just be getting started.

This is my final mock draft before the big day and, while there could always be surprises and trades, I’m pretty confident in how I feel about most of the prospects at this point. The biggest tweak from my last mock draft involves the Golden State Warriors, who might have a new option on the board now that the Oklahoma City Thunder reportedly prefer James Bouknight over Jonathan Kuminga. If Kuminga is available, the Warriors will have a tough decision between a tantalizing prospect who needs development and other options who could more immediately impact winning.

If the Warriors do select Kuminga, as I have them doing, it will send ripple effects throughout the draft. Also keep in mind that the order of selection below doesn’t necessarily indicate my own big board. I take fit and a team’s playing style into account when projecting who they will take, and sometimes that isn’t the player who I feel is the most talented.

Alright, enough talking. It’s time to do some drafting, starting with one last mock and then the real deal in a couple of days.