NBA Live Remains Dormant, But EA is Working On Basketball Games For Next-Generation Consoles – IGN – IGN

Electronic Arts apparently isn’t finished with basketball quite yet. While NBA Live went dormant in 2019, Axios reports that the sports giant is working on “next-generation” basketball games that could revive EA’s fortunes in the space.

“We’ve got some next-generation HD basketball projects that we have been talking about and designing and working on,” EA Sports general manager Daryl Holt said.

In this instance, “high definition” is shorthand for consoles — meaning the a next-gen platform like the Xbox Series X|S or PS5 rather than a mobile device.

If EA’s projects reach fruition, they will be its first foray into the space since NBA Live 19’s release in 2018. EA’s attempts to produce a successful basketball game have mostly misfired since the attempt to reboot the series as NBA Elite in 2010. This has allowed NBA 2K to effectively monopolize the space over the past decade.

What form EA’s basketball projects ultimately take remain a mystery. Asked whether EA has a licensing deal in place with the NBA, Holt said, “Definitely around mobile. And then we’re in discussions about what we want to do on the HD front.”

NBA 2k22 First Screenshots

EA is currently in the midst of a major expansion of its sports offerings. It recently completed a deal to acquire racing sim developer Codemasters, announcing GRID Legends during last week’s EA Play conference. In addition to this acquisition, Holt told Axios that EA is exploring “new business models” and “new geographies” as it tries to double its sports audience from 230 million players to more than 500 million over the next five years.

For now, as with its impending return to college football, it appears to be very early days for EA’s attempt to make a new basketball game. Madden NFL and FIFA will once again lead EA’s sports games this fall, with NHL to be revealed at a later date. You can check out our recent hands-on preview of FIFA 22 right here.

