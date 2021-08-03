Home WORLD NEWS NBA free agency tracker 2021: Chris Paul to re-sign with Suns; Kyle Lowry to join Heat; Bulls land Lonzo Ball – CBS Sports
NBA free agency tracker 2021: Chris Paul to re-sign with Suns; Kyle Lowry to join Heat; Bulls land Lonzo Ball – CBS Sports

NBA free agency tracker 2021: Chris Paul to re-sign with Suns; Kyle Lowry to join Heat; Bulls land Lonzo Ball

Keeping tabs on all the free agency moves before the start of the 2021-22 NBA season

NBA championships are won in June (or July … or August), but the foundation is laid almost a year prior during the free agency period. We just saw how offseason signings like Bobby Portis and Jae Crowder helped shape the postseason, and those are the types of moves that teams started to make on Monday, when they were officially allowed to negotiate with players.

The biggest names to go off the board so far have been Chris Paul — who will reportedly return to the Phoenix Suns — and Kyle Lowry, who will reportedly become a member of the Miami Heat in a sign-and-trade with the Toronto Raptors. Lowry appeared to confirm the decision via Twitter:

Another coveted point guard, Lonzo Ball, will reportedly join Zach LaVine in the Bulls backcourt in another sign-and-trade deal involving Chicago and the New Orleans Pelicans.

We’ll continue to update this post throughout the offseason as decisions are made, so be sure to keep checking back to see how your favorite team is shaping up for the 2021-22 season. Also, don’t put much stock in the rankings outside the top 20 or so, since beyond that it largely depends on what a specific team is looking for.

PO = Player option

UFA = Unrestricted free agent

RFA = Restricted free agent

TO = Team option

NG = Non-guaranteed

