nba-free-agency:-keep-track-of-all-the-deals

The NBA offseason continues at a whirlwind pace as free agency negotiations opened at 6 p.m. ET on Monday. Players cannot sign their agreed-upon deals until Friday afternoon.

A flurry of agreements are expected Monday evening. Follow Yahoo Sports for all of the latest reported deal, rumors and more.

Mike Conley returns to Jazz

After leading the NBA in wins in the 2020-21 regular season, Mike Conley Jr. and the Utah Jazz are running it back.

The veteran point guard has agreed to a three-year, $68 million deal with the Jazz, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Conley landed with the Jazz in 2019 after more than a decade with the Memphis Grizzlies and really hit his stride last season, earning his first career All-Star honors while averaging 16.2 points and 6.0 rebounds per game.

With Conley’s help, the Jazz posted an NBA-best 52-20 record, but fell in the Western Conference semifinals by losing four straight games to a shorthanded Los Angeles Clippers team. Questions remain about the playoff viability of the Jazz’s current core, but it looks like the team doesn’t think Conley is the problem.

Some more big deals around the league:

Jimmy Butler to sign max extension with Heat

Kyle Lowry joins Heat on sign-and-trade

Lonzo Ball signs offer sheet with Chicago Bulls

Jarrett Allen cashes in with Cavaliers

Tim Hardaway Jr. lands four-year deal from Mavericks

Will Barton returns to Nuggets on two-year deal

NBA decides on 2021-22 cap number

Shortly after the starter’s pistol sounded on the NBA’s legal tampering period, the league determined its cap numbers for next season: $112.4 million for the salary cap, $136.6 million for the luxury tax.

Cameron Payne back with Suns

The Phoenix Suns first signed Cameron Payne as a bubble reinforcement, and now they’re signing him as part of a core that reached the NBA Finals.

The point guard and the Suns have agreed on a three-year, $19 million deal, per Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes.

Free agent guard Cameron Payne has agreed to re-sign with the Phoenix Suns on a three-year, $19 million deal, league sources tell @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 2, 2021

Payne first landed with the Suns on a two-year deal signed during the NBA’s pandemic hiatus last year. You may remember that team going undefeated in the bubble, and you may also remember the team looking like one of the best in the NBA with Chris Paul and Payne at point guard.

Payne averaged 8.4 points and 3.6 assists per game, and delivered arguably the best performance of his career in a key Game 1 of the Western Conference finals with 29 points and nine assists with Paul out against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Kelly Olynyk lands three-year deal from Pistons

After one of the strongest runs of his career, Kelly Olynyk is getting paid.

The former Houston Rockets big man is signing a three-year deal worth $37 million with the Detroit Pistons, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Olynyk landed in Houston at midseason through the Victor Oladipo trade and provided some surprisingly strong basketball for the rebuilding Rockets. He averaged 19.0 points, 8.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game in a Rockets uniform, and now he’ll head for a Pistons team hoping it has now reached the end of its rebuilding plan.

Knicks bring back Alec Burks and Nerlens Noel

The New York Knicks are bringing back two significant contributors from their best team in years.

Nerlens Noel and Alec Burks have both agreed to three-year deals to return the Knicks, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Burks posted 12.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game last season, while Noel had 5.1 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.

