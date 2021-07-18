Home SPORTS NBA Finals: Why Devin Booker’s wild dunk didn’t count
Jack Baer

In a world where Cam Johnson doesn’t exist, Devin Booker just delivered the best dunk of the NBA Finals. Too bad it didn’t count.

The Phoenix Suns star broke off a fast break midway through the first quarter of Game 5 after a steal by Mikal Bridges, and only had to beat a charging Giannis Antetkounmpo to extend the Suns’ growing lead. He got there and then some:

Not only did Booker dunk on the 2020 Defensive Player of the Year, he also seemed to deserve a free throw afterward. It even looked like Antetkounmpo might have committed a flagrant by getting his hand in Booker’s face.

That’s not what happened, however.

After the play, the officials ruled that P.J. Tucker had committed a foul on Bridges. And because they decided the foul was before the pass to Booker, the Suns didn’t get a clear path foul either. The end result: Suns ball, no free throws.

Oh well, we still have the slo-mo replay:

