nba-finals-2021:-how-to-watch-as-the-phoenix-suns-and-milwaukee-bucks-face-off

(CNN) They are two of the longest suffering franchises and fanbases in US sports, but for one of them, the drought will end this year.

The Phoenix Suns have never won an NBA title and the Milwaukee Bucks have won just one — way back in 1971.

The team that lifts the Larry O’Brien trophy is set to delight a city that longs for basketball’s biggest prize.

The best-of-seven playoff series begins with Game 1 on Tuesday, July 6, in Phoenix with Game 2 taking place on Thursday before the teams fly to Milwaukee for Games 3 and 4. If necessary, Game 5 will take place on Saturday, July 17, Game 6 on Tuesday, July 20 and Game 7 on Thursday, July 22.

Whereas in previous years, a cast of established superstar names have appeared in the Finals to do battle, this year has a sense of freshness about it.