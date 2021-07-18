NBA finals 2021 Game 5: Milwaukee Bucks v Phoenix Suns – live! – The Guardian

8.15pm EDT

20:15

Preamble

Sometimes when writing these liveblogs, you’re so fixated on getting the details right (who’s currently winning, the current score, the players who just scored, which player is red hot and who can’t buy a shot, etc.) that the key moments of the game don’t even register at the time. Looking back at Thursday’s Game 4 liveblog, it’s clear that Giannis Antetokounmpo’s game-changing block (quickly labeled “the greatest block in NBA history” by some who quite likely are getting just a little bit ahead of themselves) was just barely recorded here as “Giannis gets a huge block on the other end.”

Well, here’s the thing about moments like this: for the most part they aren’t really imprinted into historical memory unless they’re pulled off by the winning team. Right now? Well, right now that’s very much all in the air. After putting themselves in the driver’s seat by taking a 2-0 Finals lead, the Suns dropped their next two against the Milwaukee Bucks, thanks in no small part to the fact that Giannis has been absolutely dominant on both ends. Now, it’s all even up after four, meaning this has been reduced to a three-game series.

One of the key reasons that the Suns struggled in Game 4 was that Chris Paul shot 5-for-13 and had a number of turnovers, including an absolute howler that essentially allowed Milwaukee to hold on to their victory. It’s led to speculation that his hand injury is affecting him more than anybody is willing to admit. Given how teams dislike handing over such information to opposing teams, we likely won’t find out exactly how healthy anybody is until after the series is over.

The good news is that we're now going to get at least six games in what is shaping up to be a very exciting Finals. It's also looking like the concern that the lack of the big-name franchises would harm the viewing numbers was at least somewhat overblown. It's almost like great basketball is great basketball even if it doesn't involve LeBron James or Steph Curry. If the first four games are any indication, we should have another exciting game on our hands. It's Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns! We're scheduled to start shortly after 9:00 pm EST, but this blog will be back well before then.