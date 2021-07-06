NBA Finals 2021 – Experts’ predictions for Phoenix Suns-Milwaukee Bucks and series MVP – ESPN

The 2021 NBA Finals feature one of the most unexpected matchups in recent league history. And, at the moment, the Phoenix Suns-Milwaukee Bucks showdown is one of the most difficult to predict.
The biggest reason? Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who injured his left knee in Game 4 of the Bucks’ Eastern Conference finals series against the Atlanta Hawks, is doubtful for Game 1. If the five-time All-Star is healthy enough to make an impact on the floor, Milwaukee’s chances at its first NBA title since 1971 are boosted.
If Antetokounmpo is sidelined or limited throughout the series, Chris Paul and the Suns could be on their way to the franchise’s — and the Point God’s — first championship.
Which team will win the title? Which star is the trendy pick to take home NBA Finals MVP honors? Let’s take a look at our experts’ predictions.
NBA Finals: Phoenix Suns vs. Milwaukee Bucks
Jerry Bembry: Suns in 6
Nick DePaula: Bucks in 6 | MVP: Khris Middleton
Nick Friedell: Bucks in 6 | MVP: Khris Middleton
Baxter Holmes: Suns in 6 | MVP: Chris Paul
Zach Lowe: Suns in 7 | MVP: Chris Paul
Tim MacMahon: Suns in 7 | MVP: Chris Paul
Bobby Marks: Suns in 5 | MVP: Devin Booker
Dave McMenamin: Suns in 6 | MVP: Devin Booker
Monica McNutt: Suns in 7 | MVP: Chris Paul
Kevin Pelton: Suns in 7 | MVP: Chris Paul
Jorge Sedano: Suns in 7 | MVP: Chris Paul
Ramona Shelburne: Suns in 7 | MVP: Devin Booker
André Snellings: Bucks in 7 | MVP: Giannis Antetokounmpo
Marc J. Spears: Suns in 7 | MVP: Devin Booker
Royce Young: Suns in 6 | MVP: Devin Booker
Ohm Youngmisuk: Suns in 7 | MVP: Devin Booker
Results
NBA Finals winner
-
Phoenix Suns: 13
-
Milwaukee Bucks: 3
NBA Finals MVP
-
Devin Booker: 6
-
Chris Paul: 6
-
Khris Middleton: 2
-
Giannis Antetokounmpo: 1