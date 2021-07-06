NBA Finals 2021 – Experts’ predictions for Phoenix Suns-Milwaukee Bucks and series MVP – ESPN

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer says Giannis Antetokounmpo is “making progress” but won’t reveal whether the two-time MVP will play in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. (0:38)

The 2021 NBA Finals feature one of the most unexpected matchups in recent league history. And, at the moment, the Phoenix Suns-Milwaukee Bucks showdown is one of the most difficult to predict.

The biggest reason? Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who injured his left knee in Game 4 of the Bucks’ Eastern Conference finals series against the Atlanta Hawks, is doubtful for Game 1. If the five-time All-Star is healthy enough to make an impact on the floor, Milwaukee’s chances at its first NBA title since 1971 are boosted.

If Antetokounmpo is sidelined or limited throughout the series, Chris Paul and the Suns could be on their way to the franchise’s — and the Point God’s — first championship.

Which team will win the title? Which star is the trendy pick to take home NBA Finals MVP honors? Let’s take a look at our experts’ predictions.

NBA Finals: Phoenix Suns vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Jerry Bembry: Suns in 6

Nick DePaula: Bucks in 6 | MVP: Khris Middleton

Nick Friedell: Bucks in 6 | MVP: Khris Middleton

Baxter Holmes: Suns in 6 | MVP: Chris Paul

Zach Lowe: Suns in 7 | MVP: Chris Paul

Tim MacMahon: Suns in 7 | MVP: Chris Paul

Bobby Marks: Suns in 5 | MVP: Devin Booker

Dave McMenamin: Suns in 6 | MVP: Devin Booker

Monica McNutt: Suns in 7 | MVP: Chris Paul

Kevin Pelton: Suns in 7 | MVP: Chris Paul

Jorge Sedano: Suns in 7 | MVP: Chris Paul

Ramona Shelburne: Suns in 7 | MVP: Devin Booker

André Snellings: Bucks in 7 | MVP: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Marc J. Spears: Suns in 7 | MVP: Devin Booker

Royce Young: Suns in 6 | MVP: Devin Booker

Ohm Youngmisuk: Suns in 7 | MVP: Devin Booker

Results

NBA Finals winner

Phoenix Suns: 13

Milwaukee Bucks: 3

NBA Finals MVP