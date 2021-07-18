nba-covid-protocols-hit-bucks-coaching-staff,-game-officials

It’s not just Thanasis Antetokounmpo who is out for Game 5 with health and safety protocols, it has impacted the Bucks coaching staff and the game officials as well.

Mike Budenholzer said pregame that the Bucks would not have their full coaching and support staff for Game 5 due to contact tracing. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN filled in some details.

He added Oppenheimer has not been on the Bucks’ bench for three games.

Beyond the Bucks, the officiating crew for Game 5 was altered and an alternate stepped in when Sean Wright had to bow out due to health and safety protocols.

Suns coach Monty Williams, who has been maskless throughout the Finals during his press conferences, had a mask back on for his pre-game presser on Saturday.

It’s a sign of where things stand — within the league and the nation — as the NBA tries to get this season to the finish line.

