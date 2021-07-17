Home SPORTS NBA betting: Pick against the spread for Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Bucks and Suns
NBA betting: Pick against the spread for Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Bucks and Suns

The NBA Finals continue Saturday night. Yahoo Sports’ Minty Bets has the pick you need for Game 5 between the Bucks and Suns. Odds are via BetMGM.

Milwaukee Bucks at Phoenix Suns (-4), Total: 217.5

Which team will be one win away from an NBA title after Saturday night?

The Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns square off in Game 5 in Phoenix with their NBA Finals series tied at 2-2. The home team has won every game so far this series; Phoenix won the first two games while Milwaukee evened the series in Game 3 and Game 4.

With Phoenix at home in Game 5, the Suns are four-point favorites. Phoenix easily covered as favorites in Game 1 and Game 2 while Milwaukee won as the favorite in the next two games at home

The Bucks are 2-8 against the spread in their last 10 road games as the underdog. That’s not a great trend. Especially when you couple it with Phoenix’s 7-2 record against the spread as a home favorite. This game has all the makings of a Suns win and cover with the series shifting to Game 6 in Milwaukee and the Bucks needing a win to stay alive.

Will that happen? Yahoo Sports’ Minty Bets likes the Suns as the home favorites in this game.

“They shot over 50% from the floor but had a ton of turnovers [in Game 4],” she said. “Expect them to tighten things up and blow Milwaukee out of the water this time around.”

Prop bet we like: Mikal Bridges over 10.5 points (-115)

More from Yahoo Sports:

  • Video shows Richard Sherman violently trying to break down door

  • Dana White: Trump not being shown at UFC 264 a ‘massive f***-up’

  • Rich Eisen quarantining with COVID-19 symptoms despite vaccination

  • Blue Jackets goalie saved family’s life before his death

