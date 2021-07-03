Native Americans fear Supreme Court ruling on Arizona voting law will create barriers – CNN

(CNN) A Supreme Court ruling that upheld two provisions of Arizona voting law that restrict how ballots can be cast will make it more difficult for Native Americans in the state’s tribal communities to vote, Navajo Nation activists say.

Allie Young, founder of Protect The Sacred, said Friday that the court ruling would be a setback after organizers worked hard to register and assist many Native Americans last year who hadn’t voted in previous elections.

“It’s very disappointing,” Young said. “I’m concerned that we have built so much momentum around making our voices heard and this will only discourage us.”

President Joe Biden became the first Democrat to win the presidential race in Arizona since Bill Clinton in 1996. His 49% was the largest vote share for any Democrat in the state since Lyndon Johnson in 1964. The about 4-point difference between the national vote (Biden by about 4 points) and Arizona’s vote (Biden by 0.3 points) is the best for a Democrat since 1948, when Harry Truman won.

Navajo Nation was largely credited with helping Biden win the reliably red state. Roughly 75% of Arizona’s Native residents voted for Biden, according to an analysis by the Arizona Republic. Maricopa County, where many of the state’s tribal communities are located, was key to Biden’s victory.