National Spelling Bee winner is also a basketball prodigy – PBS NewsHour

But, for Avant-garde, winning the bee and the $50,000 that came with it is only one of her passions. She is also an avid basketball player and the owner of three Guinness world records for her amazing dribbling skills.

With her basketball talents, and now the spelling bee under her belt, she says she now has her eyes set on even more ambitious goals, from playing in the WNBA to maybe one day coaching in the NBA.

