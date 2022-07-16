national-monuments-authority-chairman-tarun-vijay-promises-help-for-developing-historical-sites-in-satara

SATARA (MAHARASHTRA):

National Monuments Authority

(NMA) chairman Tarun Vijay recently paid a surprise visit to Rani Tarabai and Rani Yesho Bai Samadhi monuments in Mahuli, Satara district of Maharashtra. He was accompanied by senior ASI officer Gajanan Mandaware and renowned Maratha historian Mohan Shete.

Tarun Vijay said Maharani Tarabai’s contribution to India’s freedom and her courageous efforts to thwart Moghuls is immense, and her memory must be protected for inspiring coming generations. This can be done with state and Centre’s joint efforts. Initiatives by local enthusiasts may result in haphazard unplanned development. Therefore ASI’s advice and help must be sought.

Central ministry of culture will be given a report for a grand and comprehensive development of Mahuli group of temples- known as Dakshin Kashi, comprising of five grand temples. The 11th and 12th CE monuments represent the Hemadpanthi style of architecture. They are all on the banks of the confluence of rivers Krishna and Wenn that makes the entire area spectacularly panoramic.

Vijay also visited Ramtek group of temples, Ambala Gate, Sindoori bawli and Mansar Buddhist stupa. He said he will submit a comprehensive report to minister of culture Kishan Steffy and recommend including Ramtek and Mahuli groups of temples in Centrally Protected Monuments list.

