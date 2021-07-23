National innovation agency establishment bill 2020 will benefit Nigerians – Arewa group

The Arewa Youth Assembly (AYA), has opined that Nigeria stands to gain with the proposed National Innovation Agency Establishment Bill 2020 as presented to the Green Chambers of the National Assembly, sponsored by Hon Chris Azubuogu.

The group, therefore, called on the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to help Nigerians come out of their present economic hardship by considering the bill as a way of ensuring Nigerians take their attention away from oil.

The group believed that the bill, if implemented, seeks to provide for the establishment and management of a National innovation ecosystem, for the encouragement and stimulation of research, scientific discoveries, innovation and entrepreneurship in Nigeria.

It also added that the establishment of an agency for the exploitation and commercialization of the products of research to diversify and improve the economy for the benefit of the Nigerian people thereby giving them alternative means of livelihood.

A statement issued by the Speaker, AYA, lamented that since the discovery of oil in the 70s, the country has relied solely on crude oil, saying that a situation that has continued to hamper the country’s efforts toward progress and economic prosperity for Nigerians to realise their full potentials.

He noted that the Bill would also play a major role in coordinating the activities of many innovation that have been an impediments that have sprung up in Nigeria with a view to harnessing the creative human potentials in those areas and setting machinery in motion to facilitate the creation of similar issues across all regions and states of the federation.

According to the Speaker, “By its very content, the bill will, no doubt, provide viable alternatives to Nigeria’s over-dependence on oil and propel Nigeria’s transformation from a commodity-based to an innovation-driven economy. The wealthiest countries in the world today are countries whose economies are innovation-driven. From the USA, Germany, France, Japan, China to Singapore, Switzerland, Taiwan, Israel, Denmark and Sweden, the narrative is the same. Countries that have realized the importance of innovation have moved quickly to establish national agencies to entrench and promote the culture of innovation across all strata of their societies.”

The statement is of the view that the Bill if implemented, more jobs would be provided for the teeming population of Nigerian youths irrespective of their study disciplines, stressing that innovation is a common denominator in all fields of learning including science, engineering, ICT, the creative industry, tourism, social sciences, medicine and business administration and ensure more efficient ways of delivering value and offering services.

He expressed assurances that it would certainly go a long way in mitigating the current challenge of insecurity bedeviling the country, stressing that poverty and insecurity are a result of lack of jobs and idleness of the youths.

According to the statement, there is no doubt that the bill, when fully passed and assented to by Mr. President, would strengthen Nigeria economically, stimulate more innovative and creative activities among the youths, provide varied and viable economic options by generating more income at less expense compared to crude oil.

It added that the diversification of the economy would also prepare Nigerian youths for the future, and fortify Nigeria to rise up to the challenges of this highly competitive world, adding that an all-embracing economic growth and development awaits Nigeria when this bill finally sees the light of the day.

The group noted that Nigeria and Nigerians would have Professor Benjamin Chukwuma Ozumba to thank, a former Vice Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka for the bill has his fingerprints all over it.