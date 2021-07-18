National Ice Cream Day 2021: Specials, deals at Dairy Queen, Friendly’s, 16 Handles, Carvel, more – NJ.com

National Ice Cream Day 2021 is Sunday, July 18, and many chains, franchises and companies are celebrating.

Carvel, for example, is offering exclusive deals if you try its new Churro ice cream flavor on National Ice Cream Day.

Below is a roundup of some chains, franchises and companies offering freebies and deals on Sunday (and beyond in some cases), according to a report by RetailMeNot.com.

16 Handles: App users get three ounces of soft serve for free.

7-Eleven: Although not ice cream, the popular convenience store chain is giving a free, small Slurpee to all 7Rewards members in July.

Baskin-Robbins: Get a free “Kinetic Sand Scented Ice Cream Cone” container when you spend at least $10.

Carvel: If you try the new Churro ice cream on National Ice Cream Day, you’ll get one of the following offers on your next visit:

Buy one, get one free sundae (soft serve only)

Buy one, get one free cup or cone (soft serve only)

Free Jr. cone when you spend at least $5 (soft serve only)

$1 off a “Sundae Dasher”

One free topping when you purchase any size cup of ice cream

Dairy Queen: Get $1 off any sized dipped cone when you use the DQ app at participating stores.

Friendly’s: Get a free medium sundae when you join Friendly’s Sweet Rewards Club.

Godiva: Buy one ice cream, get one for 50% off at participating reopened locations.

Goldbelly: Get 30% off ice cream brands such as Graeter’s, La Newyorkina, Bassett’s and Life Raft Treats.

Instacart: Get $5 off your order or free delivery through July 31 when you spend $20 on Dreyer’s ice cream products.

Nick’s: Get 25% off sitewide through July 31 when you use promo code “ICECREAM” at checkout.

Whole Foods: From July 7-20, get 35% off all ice cream and frozen treats.

Yogurtland: Real Rewards members get three times the bonus points for all in-store and online orders.

The following retailers are also among those offering (unrelated) sales and deals on National Ice Cream Day 2021:

