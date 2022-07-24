national-assets:-nscdc-directs-24hrs-watch-on-hydro-dams,-others-in-niger

The Niger State Command of Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps, NSCDC, has directed its officers and men to mount 24 hours surveillance on all critical national assets and infrastructure located in the State.

It laid emphasis on the four Hydro electric power stations situated in the State, which include the Shiroro, Kanji, Jebba and the Zungeru.

The State commandant of NSCDC, Ahmed Mohammed Dandare gave the directive during a meeting with the 25 divisional offices and six Area commandants in Minna.

He urged the officers to be wary of the recent banditry attack in Ajata-Aboki mining site, in Shiroro LG, while cautioning them to always be vigilant in their operational areas.

Dandare also warned the officers to desist from collecting bride or any act that can jeopardize the reputation of the Command in the State.

“I am appealing to all the divisional offices to adhere strictly to the rule of engagement, as any officer found wanting in the discharge of his duty shall be dealt with severely,” the commandant warned.

He further directed the Divisional officers to be sending reports on their areas of duty for unward transmission to the authority concerned.