‘Femi Asu and Okechukwu Nnodim Published 1 July 2021

The expectation of the National Assembly to pass the Petroleum Industry Bill before the end of June failed to materialise.

The President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, had said early June that the National Assembly expected the bill to be passed before the end of the month.

“As I speak, our joint committee of both Senate and the House on the PIB are about to conclude writing the report which will be submitted to both chambers of the National Assembly. Our expectation is that we will pass the PIB within this month of June by the grace of God,” he said at the 2021 Nigeria International Petroleum Summit in Abuja.

The PIB, which has been in the works since 2008 when it was first introduced to the legislature, has suffered setbacks in the last three legislative tenures.

In September last year, the PIB 2020 was presented by the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), to the National Assembly for consideration.

The delay in the passage of the bill has been a major drag on the industry over the years, significantly limiting its ability to attract investments at a time when many other countries are scrambling to exploit their oil and gas resources.

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria had urged the Federal Government to ensure that investors in the oil and gas sector are not forced out of the country due to unfavourable sections in the PIB

Speaking at the PENGASSAN Total Exploration and Production Nigeria 6th Triennial Branch Delegates Conference in Abuja, which ended on Saturday night, the National President, PENGASSAN, Festus Osifo, urged the government to ensure the passage of an investor-oriented and balanced PIB.

He said, “What we are advocating is that as long as government wants to make more money, it should also consider the sector’s investors so as to ensure a balanced system.

“This is important in order not to make investors run away to other countries that have crude oil. So, it must be a balanced bill that will encourage investors to stay.

“We have about 37 billion barrels of crude oil reserves; now, if we have investors that put their monies into it, they will continuously develop these reserves and our national production will increase.”

Osifo explained that if investors were dis-incentivised, they would go to neighbouring countries to explore and produce crude oil.

“That is why we want a balanced bill. Again, we want investors to also make money so that at the end of the day, our members will be better off for it, because the welfare of our members is paramount.”

