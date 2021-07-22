By Steve Oko – Aba

Senator Mao Ohuabunwa has described as a “national disgrace” all National Assembly members who voted against the proposed electronic transmission of election results in the Electoral Act Amendment Bill.

The former Leader, House of Representatives who spoke with our Correspondent in Umuahia, expressed rage and disappointment that the anti-electronic transmission of election results lawmakers shut down the clause that would have helped Nigeria overcome “the monster called electoral fraud”.

Senator Ohuabunwa further described those who voted against the proposal as the real enemies of Nigeria’s democracy.

His words: “Those lawmakers who voted against the electronic transmission of election results, and those who cleverly dodged the session should be shamed. They are national disgrace.

READ ALSO: Amended Electoral Bill: Ubani lambasts NASS members over ‘legislative rascality’

“Why can’t we transmit election results electronically if we can do other important transactions like electronic banking?

“During covid-19 people were joining zoom and virtual meetings from their villages and the network didn’t fail them. Why will it be during electronic transmission of election results that network will fail?”

The former Senate Committee Chairman on Primary Health and Communicable Diseases particularly expressed fury over claims by one of the Abia senator’s that there is no network coverage in his village.

“Tell me which part of Abia State that doesn’t have network. It’s a shame for somebody to say there is no network coverage in Abia North which I represented.”

He said posterity would hold the NASS members that voted against electronic transmission of election results accountable for the bastardization of the electoral process.

Ohuabunwa also criticised the senators who were absent from the plenary during the voting, challenging them to explain why they stayed away.

bioreports News Nigeria